Ingredients: (Yields about one quart sized bag of chips):

2 medium apples (sliced)

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Start by pre-heating the oven to 220 degrees. While the oven is heating, you can slice your apples. The thinner that you can cut them, the better that they will come out. The easiest way to cut the apples thin is by laying them on their side, starting at the stem and working toward the bottom. You do not need to peel the apples. For our recipe, we used local macintosh apples purchased from Maple Lane Farm on Gunn Road in Keene. After slicing your apples, you can lay them out on a metal cookie sheet. Be sure to avoid overlapping them. Next, you can mix the cinnamon and sugar, then sprinkle it over the top of the apples.

Depending on preference, you can always add more topping, but use caution because a little cinnamon goes a long way.

EWTE is supported by the Student Nutrition Association at Keene State club (SNAKS). For meeting information and to learn how you can become involved in creating these recipes or other club events, you can contact the president of the club, Jillian.Emerson@KSC.Keene.edu.

For further interest in nutrition on campus, you can contact Whitney.Houser2@keene.edu about Keene State’s new Nutrition Coaching program, which is free to students!