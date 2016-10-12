“I’m a freshman at KSC and my boyfriend goes to school at a different university in another state.

We’ve only been dating for a year and it’s not that I don’t trust him, I just don’t trust other girls.

How do I talk to him about cheating without him thinking I’m crazy?”

Anonymous,

If you have been dating your boyfriend for a year you guys should be comfortable enough to ask each other questions regarding your own relationship without him making assumptions about your sanity.

Be honest and open and he will reciprocate.

If you hide your true feelings from him odds are he might do the same.

If you are going to directly ask him about other girls, don’t do it over texting.

If he’s cheating on you with girls from his school, which could be possible, it will be a lot easier to tell face-to-face than in a text message.

You don’t want to come across as insecure so don’t start accusing him of something he isn’t doing without proof.

Look through his social media pages.

If he is tagged in a couple of girl’s pictures, simply ask about the girl. “I saw your pictures with Ashley, does she live in your dorm?”

If you can, go visit him at school and introduce yourself to his new friends.

Make it known that he has a girlfriend.

This could steer girls away from him, because he is taken, but could also get them to tell you if something is going on there.

Don’t stress about it too much, after all, he is innocent until proven guilty.

Don’t be suspicious without reasoni

ng, as it could affect your college experience.

Trust your boyfriend, he is allowed to have female friends.

Be open with each other, but don’t mention cheating unless you have reasons to believe you should.

