With the fall season wrapping up, we’re going to show you a quick and easy apple dessert recipe. It’s similar to an apple pie roll-up and contains all the cinnamon apple goodness in an easy to hold wrap-up.
For the filling:
- 3 large apples
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons of cinnamon
Ingredients for the crust:
- 2 ½ cups of King Arthur flour
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons of sugar
- 2 ¼ sticks of unsalted butter (best if frozen)
- 6-8 tablespoons of ice water
For the glaze:
- 1 cup of confectioners sugar
- ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ tablespoon of water
Directions:
- Start by preheating the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Whisk together the flour, salt and sugar until well combined. Dice up the frozen butter.
- Add the diced butter to the flour mixture a little at a time, and use your fingers to work them in. This will be almost like pinching the butter pieces into the flour mixture.
- Once there are pea-sized bits of butter formed, sprinkle six tablespoons of ice water on top and stir with a fork until the dough begins to come together. If needed, add more ice water, one tablespoon at a time, until the dough has a sand-like appearance.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth.
- Be careful not to over-knead the dough because it will become tough. Only knead it until smooth and elastic. Chill until ready to use.
- Next, peel, core and cut the apples into very thin slices. It is important to make sure that the apples slices are all similar thickness so that they cook evenly.
- Combine apple slices, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Stir well.
- On a floured surface, roll out the dough onto a rectangle about one eighth inch thick.
- Cut the dough from top to bottom into four strips, each about four inches wide. Now, roll up the wrapples.
- Lay apple slices on the dough, starting about three inches from the bottom of the first strip.
- Overlap the apple slices like shingles, and roll as you go.
- Use the three inch strip from the beginning to create a seam to seal the wrapple. You should have about 16 packets in all.
- Arrange the wrapples on an ungreased baking sheet, put them in the oven and immediately reduce the heat to 350 degrees.
- Bake until golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes.
- To make the icing, combine confectioners sugar with a half teaspoon of vanilla extract.
- Half a tablespoon of water and stir it until smooth.
- Add water a sprinkle at a time as needed. Ice the wrapples once they have cooled.