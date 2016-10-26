With the fall season wrapping up, we’re going to show you a quick and easy apple dessert recipe. It’s similar to an apple pie roll-up and contains all the cinnamon apple goodness in an easy to hold wrap-up.

For the filling:

  • 3 large apples
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Ingredients for the crust:1

  • 2 ½ cups of King Arthur flour
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons of sugar
  • 2 ¼ sticks of unsalted butter (best if frozen)
  • 6-8 tablespoons of ice water

For the glaze:

  • 1 cup of confectioners sugar
  • ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ½ tablespoon of water

Directions:

  1. Start by preheating the oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Whisk together the flour, salt and sugar until well combined. Dice up the frozen butter.
  3. Add the diced butter to the flour mixture a little at a time, and use your fingers to work them in. This will be almost like pinching the butter pieces into the flour mixture.
  4. Once there are pea-sized bits of butter formed, sprinkle six tablespoons of ice water on top and stir with a fork until the dough begins to come together. If needed, add more ice water, one tablespoon at a time, until the dough has a sand-like appearance.
  5. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth.
  6. Be careful not to over-knead the dough because it will become tough. Only knead it until smooth and elastic. Chill until ready to use.
  7. Next, peel, core and cut the apples into very thin slices. It is important to make sure that the apples slices are all similar thickness so that they cook evenly.
  8. Combine apple slices, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Stir well.
  9. On a floured surface, roll out the dough onto a rectangle about one eighth inch thick.
  10. Cut the dough from top to bottom into four strips, each about four inches wide. Now, roll up the wrapples.
  11. Lay apple slices on the dough, starting about three inches from the bottom of the first strip.
  12. Overlap the apple slices like shingles, and roll as you go.
  13. Use the three inch strip from the beginning to create a seam to seal the wrapple. You should have about 16 packets in all.
  14. Arrange the wrapples on an ungreased baking sheet, put them in the oven and immediately reduce the heat to 350 degrees.
  15. Bake until golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes.
  16. To make the icing, combine confectioners sugar with a half teaspoon of vanilla extract.
  17. Half a tablespoon of water and stir it until smooth.
  18. Add water a sprinkle at a time as needed. Ice the wrapples once they have cooled.

Ali Fitzgerald