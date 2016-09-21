Thursday night, the Keene State women’s volleyball team faced Johnson & Wales University in a match where the Wildcats won 3-0.

The Owls lost the first match 25-10, the second 25-20 and the third match 25-19. In the second and third sets, the Owls took an early lead, but couldn’t hang on as the Wildcats won some important points and never looked back.

Junior Rachel Lamica led the Owls with seven kills, while senior Brooke Hatanaka had five. Other highlights from the match included Riley Bunker who had 11 digs and Courtney Collins who came up with two blocks.

The Wildcats had contributions from their whole team, but the high-hitters were sophomore Emily Kalmink who had 12 kills for the night, first-year player Gianna Esposito with 19 digs and another first-year Maria Coniglio with three blocks.

After the game, the head coach of the Owls Bob Weiner talked about his team’s performance saying, “We didn’t lose this one; they beat us. They’re better than us. We’re really young and this group has not played together a lot.We’ve got a ways to go, but I’m not unhappy with what we did tonight.”

The loss brings the Owls to five and six on the season, and the Wildcats improve their record to nine and zero.

Keene will host UMass Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon in an Little East Conference (LEC) matchup. The Wildcats will also play Saturday as they travel to face Norwich College.

