Keene, New Hampshire has a lot to offer, and even more to offer in the surrounding areas.

For those students itching for something new to do, but are lost without transportation, there is good news in store.

A new bus service has been added from Brattleboro to Boston. The Keene Sentinel reported on Thursday, Sept. 22, that the new bus route will run once a day services in both directions.

Massachusetts Area Express (MAX) buses have added their services near Keene.

MAX announced on their website that starting Oct. 1, direct daily service will be offered from Boston South Station to Greenfield, Massachusetts and Brattleboro, Vermont.

Intermediate stops include Worcester, Framingham, Leominster, Fitchburg, Gardner, Athol, Orange, Erving and Bernardston.

Greyhound buses have been popular since middle school field trip days, and they even offer rides to different cities from here in Keene, but a new service has been added that has sparked a new matchup.

If you’re looking to spend a day in the Big Apple or have dinner by the Bay, there are even more opportunities with the new bus service.

