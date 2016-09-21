The Keene State men’s soccer team took their first loss Sunday, Sept. 18, against Western Connecticut State University (WCSU).

10 minutes into the game, Darion Richeme’ of WCSU sniped the ball over KSC goalie Jason Smith’s head and into the back of the net, putting the WCSU Colonials up by one early on.

Keene had the opportunity to score, but Promise Kpee’s shot was saved. Twenty minutes in, Captain Conor Leahy found his way to the net, but his header was saved.

The Owls had many chances to score. After the Colonials committed a pair of foul shots, both shots from Kpee and William Salta were just shy.

WCSU shut out their 2-0 win when Richeme sailed a shot into the back of the net.

The Owls will travel to Middlebury College for a non-conference match Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Shelby Iava can be contacted at Siava@kscequinox.com