Saturday, Sept. 24th, the Keene State men’s soccer team faced off against the University of Southern Maine in a Little East Conference game in which the Owls won 8-0.

Junior Promise Kpee notch a hat-trick for the Owls, scoring all of his goals in the first half of the game. The first goal of the day came when junior captain Conor Leahy fed Kpee on a breakaway and scored. Kpee scored his second goal of the game and his third goal came off a penalty shot.

Junior captain Riley Steele also scored in the first half of the game with the assist coming from first-year Glenn Smith.

Keene then scored another four goals in the second half with two of them coming from newcomers Donovan Harris and Luck Ndahigwa. Junior Aidan Dean and sophomore Samuel Binogono also scored.

Southern Maine had a tough day on the field, managing to only get five shots on net all day. Goalies Simon Hulbert and Dalton Cassidy combined for nine saves throughout the day.

The Owls had an astonishing 17 shots and controlled the game for most of it. The Owls had all three goalies on their roster play and they notched five saves all together.

After the game, the Owl’s Head Coach Rick Scott talked about his team’s attitude going into the game saying, “These guys showed up to play today. Exactly one week ago, we went to Western Connecticut and didn’t show up and they handed it to us.” Coach Scott also talked about the team chemistry. He commented, “These guys like each other, they play for each other, and I believe if you don’t have good team chemistry, you won’t be successful.”

Next, the Owls will travel to Western New England University on Wednesday in a Little East Conference game. Southern Maine will also travel and play the University of Maine Farmington on Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Cerrotti can be contacted at Mcerrotti@kscequinox.com