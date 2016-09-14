The Little East Conference (LEC) is celebrating its 30th anniversary of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) athletic competition. According to the LEC website, they will release the top 30 LEC moments in history and honor 30 of the league’s most influential members since its inception in 1986.

Each week, beginning September 16, the conference office will recognize and celebrate the historical contributions of the league’s participants, including coaches, student athletes and administrators throughout the entire 2016-2017 academic year. They will also be releasing their “top-moments” in the LEC.

The LEC was established on April 28, 1986 as a single sport (basketball) league by six public institutions located throughout New England. Just a year later, the newly formed LEC men’s and women’s basketball teams commenced with a “double-robin” (where all contestants meet all other contestants in turn) regular season and a six-team championship tournament.

The “original six” included Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Boston, Southeastern Massachusetts University (UMass Dartmouth), Plymouth State University, Rhode Island College and University of Southern Maine. Today, the LEC has a total of eight public institutions, now including Western Connecticut State University in 1993-94 and finally Keene State College in 1997-98.

The LEC has grown since 1986, expanding into 19-championships sports conference. They will continue to make academic and athletic strides and remain the premier Division III conference of the New England Region.

Keene State College has brought home 16 straight LEC Commissioner’s Cups. The commissioner’s cup is the league’s top honor for overall institutional performance on the competitive playing field. Keene State College has always been a top competitor for the LEC and intends to stay that way.

Shelby Iava can be contacted at siava@kscequinox.com