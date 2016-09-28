The Owls fell 3-2 on Wednesday in a close game against the non-conference opponent Trinity College.

For the first 10 minutes of the game, both teams looked to be completely even, each team generating some scoring opportunities, but neither were able to score. Both teams possessed the ball fairly evenly until the 24th minute when Sami Smith scored. This goal came as Erica Stauffer put the ball in front of the goal, and amidst several sticks swinging at the ball, Smith was able to put it in for her 15th goal of the season.

This lead only stood for three minutes, as Kelcie Finn was able to score for Trinity and tie it up. With only 14 seconds remaining in the half, Trinity would score again with Chandler Solimine to gain a 2-1 lead going into halftime.

Just five minutes into the second half, Sami Smith was able to tie the game up again off an offensive corner, giving Smith 16 goals in the season, leading the LEC.

The tie was once again broken when Kelcie Finn scored at 54 minutes, with only about 15 minutes left. Keene State put all their effort into scoring another goal to tie the game, but Trinity’s defense was ready and, despite a considerable numbers of corners and scoring opportunities, was able to keep the score at 3-2 and win the game.

Head Coach Amy Watson identified Trinity as a tough matchup before the game. “They’ve beaten us more than we’ve beaten them; this game will tell us where we are at,” said Watson. After the game, Watson said the Owls had not created enough chances and gave credit to the excellent defense Trinity had played.

“I knew about Sami Smith and Erica Stauffer,” Trinity’s head coach Anne Parmenter said after the game. Smith and Stauffer are the leading goal scorers in the Little East Conference. Parmenter said she was sure to keep an eye on them on defense.

Elliot Weld can be contacted at Eweld@kscequinox.com