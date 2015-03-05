It has come to my attention that there are young folks who do not seem to feel that their privates need to be private anymore.

While I am very supportive of anybody who is comfortable in his/her own skin, I also feel there are limits to when self-exposure is necessary, much less appropriate.

My point is specifically geared toward a recent incline of Instagram posts that are more than just a little racy. I am talking about photos of men and women completely naked, compromised by tiny virtual stamps or emoticons. I have seen nipples covered by star-shaped stamps show up on my newsfeed more than once over the past month.

This is not okay.

Being confident does not require you to expose yourself publicly. True confidence requires the self-respect to refrain from posting things that may compromise your reputation.

True confidence knows that the whole world does not need to see you naked to know you are brave.

True confidence knows that real beauty is felt, not seen and that posting photos with hopes of disproving this will always be ineffective.

I do firmly agree that it is your body and you are welcome to do whatever you want with it. The act of taking naked photos does not offend me.

My trouble comes when I am scrolling through my feed on Instagram and suddenly I am face to boob with a naked photo of an acquaintance.

While you may rebut with, “If you don’t like my photos then don’t follow me,” I want to be clear ­— it is not just me who disapproves of such posts.

While the Internet opens the virtual world to limitless opportunities, it is necessary when using a website that you are aware of their Terms of Use. According to Instagram’s most recently updated Terms of Use under the Basic Terms section, number two on the list specifically states, “You may not post violent, nude, partially nude, discriminatory, unlawful, infringing, hateful, pornographic or sexually suggestive photos or other content via the Service.”

Case and point, while I feel your semi-nudes are inappropriate, you have agreed to Instagram’s contract saying you would not post such obscenities.

While I hate to zero in on the ladies, they are the only ones I see posting these kinds of pictures. As a woman, it saddens me that there are other women who are putting it all out there for the world wide web to see.

I believe that while our bodies are miraculous works of art, they are very personal. Each of us is equipped with our very own set of breasts to expose only to our own chosen audience.

It baffles me that there are ladies who desire to open this viewing up to the entire virtual world. Respect is my concern.

When you post a picture that shows the curves of your breasts and the insides of your thighs, you are truly closing the door on privacy.

You have now exposed yourself in ways you cannot undo. Think future relationships. If you met the love of your life and their parents happen to be hip and on Instagram, how would you feel about them following you?

How about in 10 years, when you decide to apply to work for the government and they fish up these old portraits?

The problem with posting over-exposed photos is that the Internet holds onto them forever. You may change your mind about how you feel, but certain things can never be unclicked. Consider the effects of the photos you post before you upload them.

