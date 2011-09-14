Spirit of compromise missing from government and individuals

Equinox Staff
49

Compromise. The mere mention of the word sends me into these daydreams of being an elementary-aged  kid and younger, learning about sharing and reaching an agreement. Who knew that fighting over time on the swings or a particular toy would ultimately teach us valuable lessons regarding compromising, sharing and negotiation? These little lessons would grow and blossom as we traveled through school and our lives. Bitter battles over blocks would turn into fights over friendships, which would ultimately turn into conflicts of a never-ending variety.

From infanthood to adulthood and beyond life lessons grow from simple exercises. These lessons weren’t limited to compromise though – most professional skills such as leadership, working in a group and general responsibility can find their roots in the classroom for most kids.

Despite the constant drilling of the brilliance of compromise into our collective brains, somewhere along the way, we have lost that spirit. Our very foundation of government was built upon compromise. Compromise was really the only way to get things done up through most of the early history of the United States. It was the only way to keep the United States from breaking apart completely in the decades leading into the Civil War.

[singlepic id=399 w=320 h=240 float=right]

One glance to the world around us and it is not hard to see how far, as a society, we have deviated from the idea of compromise. Our daily news is overwhelmed with stories of the government’s constant deadlock and politicians’ refusal to compromise.

Unfortunately the problems with lack of governmental compromise are that the spirit of confrontation and discord has permeated not only the government but the rest of the population. Of course, the problems are not that individuals are choosing to stand on the brink of financial ruin instead of putting down party politics for the benefit of everyone. The compromise problem is more deeply seeded for society.

What should be standard procedure when there is conflict is to speak up or negotiate a compromise that leaves everyone equally happy (or displeased). Instead, the new acceptable way to deal with conflict is an angry shouting match, followed by someone giving in and giving the other side whatever it is they want. The first one to give in is the loser. That loser goes on to harbor hurt feelings, resentment, and bitterness toward the victor. The alternative to this is refusing to admit what it is they want and then allowing the other to get what that party wants. The party who gets nothing silently seethes over their lost opportunity, building resentment and ultimately holding a grudge.

This anger of both varieties usually takes its toll on the relationship and it becomes nearly impossible to come back from it. I’m sure millions of friendships, marriages, relationships and professional associations have been ruined from some variation of this exact process. This is what the normal is.

The United States has become a culture of the passive aggressive. This can’t continue to happen. Instead of being willing and happy to lay it all out on the table and create something that both parties can be happy with, the refusal to compromise and the “my way or the highway” mentality is causing strife within every facet of American life.

We cannot move past division and disharmony without first admitting what it is we want. We need to stop standing for petty disagreements being business as usual in the government; we need to stop seeing stubbornness and unwillingness to compromise as admirable traits in our leaders. Negotiating skills used to be a valuable tool and they should be again.

Perhaps if we start addressing these behaviors in our leaders as something we do not desire we can eliminate these behaviors. If our leaders are setting a good example, perhaps the rest of the country will follow suit. The only way for things to change is for everyone to realize the value of compromise in society. We can only do that by remembering the lessons we all learned as children.

 

Chelsea Mellin can be reached at

cmellin@ksc.mailcruiser.com

 

 

Equinox Staff

LOAD MORE

  • WoW Fishing Bot

  • great post, very informative. I wonder why another experts of the sector don’t notice this. You need to continue your writing. I am certain, you then have a huge readers base already!

  • Such a type of article will certainly hit to many followers. An excellent post and valuable for its information. Thank you for sharing it!

  • I shown interest in your feed! Are you going to post more to do with this theme? Just what exactly I needed to get. Really clear and valuable post. Im certainly a violator for many of such guidelines.

  • This weblog is fantastic. There is usually all of the appropriate information in the ideas of my fingers. Thank you and maintain up the beneficial work!

  • I prefer your website and i also respect your writing. I am a frequent visitor for certain! How does someone sign up for RSS?

  • Appreciate it associated with taking turns that excellent written content in your web-site. I uncovered it to the google. I will look again in case you post more aricles.

  • I haven’t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

  • This weblog is fantastic. There is constantly all of the right data at the hints of my fingers. Thanks and maintain up the superior work!

  • I’m a very long time watcher and I just thought I’d stop by and say hello for that very first time. I really get pleasure from your posts. Thank you

  • Ordinary this put up is totaly unrelated to what I used to be looking google for, but it surely used to be indexed on the first page. I guess your doing something proper if Google likes you adequate to place you at the first web page of a non similar search.

  • Peculiar this publish is totaly unrelated to what I used to be looking out google for, however it was indexed on the first page. I suppose your doing something right if Google likes you adequate to position you on the first page of a non related search.

  • Don’t you care plainly reference thing about this in my small site if I post a web link back in this website?

  • I believe that may be an interesting point, it made me think a bit. Thanks for sparking my considering cap. Every so often I get such a lot in a rut that I just feel like a record.

  • This weblog is excellent. There’s generally all the proper facts in the hints of my fingers. Many thanks and maintain up the beneficial work!

  • “I’ve gone ahead and bookmarked http://keene-equinox.com/?p=916 at Digg.com so my friends can see it too. I simply used Spirit of compromise missing from government and individuals | The Equinox as the entry title in my Digg.com bookmark, as I figured if it is good enough for you to title your blog post that, then you probably would like to see it bookmarked the same way

  • Extraordinary this put up is totaly unrelated to what I used to be looking google for, but it surely was indexed on the first page. I guess your doing something right if Google likes you sufficient to position you at the first page of a non similar search.

  • The Office was brilliant for most of its run and probably wouldve gotten my vote but I think it has sort of dropped off lately.

  • Good – I should definitely say I’m impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information. The site ended up being truly simple to access. Good job..

  • Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?

  • Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.

  • I really like your writing style, fantastic info, appreciate it for putting up :D. “He wrapped himself in quotations- as a beggar would enfold himself in the purple of Emperors.” by Rudyard Kipling.

  • I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for posting .

  • The new Zune browser is surprisingly good, but not as good as the iPod’s. It works well, but isn’t as fast as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If you occasionally plan on using the web browser that’s not an issue, but if you’re planning to browse the web alot from your PMP then the iPod’s larger screen and better browser may be important.

  • hello!,I like your writing very so much! percentage we keep in touch extra about your post on AOL? I need an expert on this house to unravel my problem. May be that is you! Having a look forward to peer you.

  • comedian Absolutely written debt relief written content , thankyou for selective information .

  • Oh, yeah. Forgot Cheers and the Highlander TV series. Cmon! It was amazing! And, although im not that much of a fan, we also have E.R. Which had an awesome opening.

  • Which was sort of inspiring! Totally surprising. Now I’m sure what I’m going to perform tomorrow 🙂

  • comedian Absolutely composed debt relief content material , appreciate it for selective information .

  • Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch! “Never let inexperience get in the way of ambition.” by Terry Josephson.

  • This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to. Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of “neighbors” will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users, the Zune “Social” is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them. You then can listen to a playlist created based on an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening to, which is also enjoyable. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.

  • Great website you have, Ill definitely come back to check out really your site content.

  • It seems like you are creating troubles by yourself by looking to clear up this issue instead of looking at why their is often a difficulty to begin with

  • This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to. Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of “neighbors” will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users, the Zune “Social” is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them. You then can listen to a playlist created based on an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening to, which is also enjoyable. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.

  • How did you come up with a blog look this sick!? Email me driving under the influence the possibility and share your wisdom. Id be appreciative!

  • Real wonderful info can be found on web site here.

  • Peculiar this publish is totaly unrelated to what I used to be looking out google for, but it surely was once listed on the first page. I guess your doing something proper if Google likes you enough to place you at the first web page of a non similar search.

  • I was very encouraged to locate this site. I wanted to thank you for this particular go through. I undoubtedly savored every tiny little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you post.

  • This article gives the light in which we can observe the reality. this can be very nice a single and gives indepth information. thanks for this nice article

  • Hrmm that was weird, my comment acquired eaten. Anyway I wanted to say that it’s wonderful to understand that someone else also mentioned this as I had trouble finding precisely the same info elsewhere. This was the very first put that told me the answer. Thanks.

  • If you’re still on the fence: grab your favorite earphones, head down to a Best Buy and ask to plug them into a Zune then an iPod and see which one sounds better to you, and which interface makes you smile more. Then you’ll know which is right for you.

  • Simply, admirable what you might have carried out right here. It’s pleasing to seem you express through the heart as well as your clarity on this considerable content may be easily looked. Exceptional post and will seem ahead for your potential update.

  • You acquired a really useful blog site I have been here reading for about an hour. I am a newbie and your good results is quite much an inspiration for me.

  • I ought to admit that this can be a single great insight. It surely gives a company the opportunity to acquire in on the ground floor and really take part in making some thing particular and tailored to their needs.

  • This can be a smart blog page. I suggest it. You’ve so much information about this concern, and so much enthusiasm. You also know how to create people rally behind it, clearly from the responses. Youve got a layout right here thats not as well flashy, but can make a statement as big as what youre declaring. Wonderful job, indeed.

  • This post gives the light in which we can observe the reality. that is extremely nice one and gives indepth details. thanks for this wonderful post

  • You may have not intended to do so, but I feel you’ve managed to express the state of mind that a lot of people are in. The sense of wanting to aid, but not knowing how or exactly where, is something a lot of us are going through.

  • Thanks for your marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will come back later on. I want to encourage you to continue your great job, have a nice morning!

  • Pingback: Google()

X

The Equinox is currently looking for a Sports editor for the 2017-2018 academic year! Click here to apply!

¤